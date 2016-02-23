Clear-up begins after cyclone Winston

People living in Fiji are beginning a huge clean up after cyclone Winston hit at the weekend.
More than 8,000 people had to leave their homes and are still sheltering in evacuation centres.
The storm has been described as the worst to ever hit the South Pacific island, with 200 mph winds, torrential rain and waves of up to 12 metres.
Fiji is a country made up of lots of islands but the two biggest are called Viti Levu and Koro.
On Koro island, the houses of around 2,000 families have been destroyed by the cyclone.
So far, it's thought that 29 people have died because of the storm.
Government officials say the clear-up from cyclone Winston could take months.