play
Watch Newsround

Half-term helping in a refugee camp

Last updated at 07:01
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Half-term helping in a refugee camp

This 10-year-old gave up her half-term holidays to help refugees.

Layla travelled from her home in Cheshire to the Greek island of Samos with her Mum to work in a camp set up specially to help refugees.

Lots of the people Layla met had been travelling long distances, trying to escape from war and other hard conditions in their home countries.

Layla's mum Zubia had already travelled to Greece twice before to help the refugees.

When her Mum went for a third time Layla was desperate to join her.

Here are some of the pictures from Layla's special trip.

Refugee Rafts

Layla helped 60 refugees from Syria who arrived on this dinghy. Layla handed them food and water and played with the children before helping them all on to a coach which took them to the refugee camp.Zubia Hawcroft
Layla helped 60 refugees from Syria who arrived on this dinghy. Layla handed them food and water and played with the children before helping them all on to a coach which took them to the refugee camp.

Outdoor cinema

Layla set up an outdoor cinema at the refugee campZubia Hawcroft
Layla loves watching movies so she set up a cinema outdoors to give other kids the chance to watch some films.

Lifeboat trip

Layla was allowed on board a Swedish Sea rescue society life boat.Zubia Hawcroft
Layla was allowed on a boat trip with the Swedish Sea rescue society. They even gave her a teddy in a life jacket as a memento.

More like this

Syrian boy reunites with brother
play
2:12

Syrian boy's emotional reunion with his brother

Syrian refugees

What's happening in Syria?

Syrian refugee Manar
play
3:09

Refugee girl explains her journey from Syria to UK

Three Syrian children in Hungary, one of them eating raw corn

Britain will take an extra 20,000 refugees

Syrian children in classroom.
play
1:34

Going to school in a refugee camp

Kunkush the cat and his owner
play
0:20

Refugee family reunited with missing cat

Top Stories

Newsround graphic featuring the words youth clubs

'Knife crime stops me leaving the house'

Keyframe #4
play
2:41

'My youth centre changed my life'

golden-eagle-on-branch.
image

Check out the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Newsround Home