Fiji hit by its strongest ever cyclone

EPA This image from NASA shows Cyclone Winston in the South Pacific Ocean

A massive clean-up operation has begun on the Pacific Island of Fiji after a powerful cyclone.

Cyclone Winston hit the island on Saturday, with winds of over 200 miles per hour, torrential rain, and waves of up to 12 metres. Many homes were destroyed and several people died.

It's the first time that Fiji has been hit by a category five storm - the strongest kind of storm found on earth.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and electricity lines were cuts.

Reuters Residents boarded up shops in the hope that it would protect them from the storm

AFP But many buildings were destroyed by the powerful winds

Reuters Power and water were also cut off for a lot of the country

AFP Families in the town of Ba dug through the remains of their home after it was destroyed by the cyclone

Reuters A service station was destroyed by winds which ripped the roofs from buildings

Getty Images Debris was scattered across towns and cities