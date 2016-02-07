play
Taiwan earthquake: Man rescued from building rubble

Last updated at 12:58
Rescuers have pulled a 20-year-old man from the rubble of an apartment block more than a day after it was destroyed by an earthquake in the Taiwanese city of Tainan.

Taiwanese TV showed Huang Kuang-wei being rescued alive to cheers from his family and emergency workers.

At least 124 people are missing after the collapse of the building during Saturday's quake, officials say.

At least 20 people are now confirmed dead after the magnitude 6.4 quake.

Click here for some advice if you're upset by anything you hear in the news.

Rescuers carry a male survivor out from a building that collapsed, due to an earthquake, in Tainan, Southern Taiwan, in this February 7, 2016 still image taken from video.Reuters
Rescuers pulled 20-year-old Huang Kuang-wei out alive after more than a day

Taiwan's president, Ma Ying-jeou, promised an "all-out effort" to rescue people.

Hundreds of soldiers have joined in the rescue effort, with the help of hi-tech equipment and rescue dogs, and shelters are due to be set up for those who have lost their homes in the city of two million people.

More than 24 hours after the earthquake, fire fighters, police, soldiers and volunteers were picking through the ruins, some using their hands.

Why do earthquakes happen? Click here to read Newsround's guide.

Drone footage showed one building felled by the earthquake
Rescue workers inspect the scene of a collapsed building in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck early on February 6AFP/Getty
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6Reuters
Rescuers remove debris as they continue to search for survivors from a collapsed building following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area in Tainan City, south Taiwan, Taiwan, 06 FebruaryEPA
A woman prays outside a room set up for families and friends of victims at the site of a collapsed building in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan on Feb 7AFP/Getty

