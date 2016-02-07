Taiwan earthquake: Man rescued from building rubble

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Jenny reports on the earthquake in Taiwan

Rescuers have pulled a 20-year-old man from the rubble of an apartment block more than a day after it was destroyed by an earthquake in the Taiwanese city of Tainan.

Taiwanese TV showed Huang Kuang-wei being rescued alive to cheers from his family and emergency workers.

At least 124 people are missing after the collapse of the building during Saturday's quake, officials say.

At least 20 people are now confirmed dead after the magnitude 6.4 quake.



Reuters Rescuers pulled 20-year-old Huang Kuang-wei out alive after more than a day

Taiwan's president, Ma Ying-jeou, promised an "all-out effort" to rescue people.

Hundreds of soldiers have joined in the rescue effort, with the help of hi-tech equipment and rescue dogs, and shelters are due to be set up for those who have lost their homes in the city of two million people.

More than 24 hours after the earthquake, fire fighters, police, soldiers and volunteers were picking through the ruins, some using their hands.



Drone footage showed one building felled by the earthquake

