World leaders promise billions for Syria

World leaders have promised to give billions of pounds to help people affected by the war in Syria.

They were meeting in London to talk about how they can help people get food, shelter and education.

School children from the UK joined the leaders to give their opinions on what should be done to help children from Syria.

The war in Syria has meant millions of people have fled the country, and hundreds of thousands of children now don't have a school to go to.

More than four million people - over half of them children - have had to leave their homes and everything they own to escape the war in Syria.

Many families run away to countries nearby like Lebanon and Jordan, where they live in special camps.

But these camps do not have enough school places for all the children living in them - so many of them miss out on an education.