play
Watch Newsround

The waterfalls that flowed upside down

Islanders on the Isle of Mull in Scotland were surprised when gale force winds caused two of the island's waterfalls to flow upside down.

The waterfalls usually tumble dramatically in to the sea off Ardmeanach, a stretch of land which sticks out into the sea on the south-west of the island.

The combination of gale force winds and heavy rain, caused by Storm Henry, forced the waterfalls back up into the air.

The strange event, which happened on Monday, was filmed by a local who put the video on online.

Watch more videos

Video

The waterfalls that flowed upside down

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Video

Who is Jeremy Hunt and what does he stand for?

Video

Lion King stars hit premiere red carpet

Video

Disney boss: Our characters need to reflect the world we live in

Video

Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Top Stories

Lightning-storm.

Record weather around the world as UK temperature peaks

comments
Nancy-Xu.

New Strictly pro dancer announced!

comments
BTS-UNICEF-stand-together-in-front-of-a-sculpture.
play
2:29

BTS and UNICEF give message of peace!

Newsround Home