Storm Gertrude batters Northern Ireland
Storm Gertrude has brought chaos to parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.
Along the coast of Northern Ireland, winds reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour have caused serious problems.
Lots of homes have lost power because of electricity lines getting knocked down, and people have struggled to get to school and work because of trees and branches blocking roads.
The BBC's Northern Ireland Correspondent, Chris Buckler, sent us this report from the windy coast.