The town where it still looks like Christmas

A 10 metre tall Christmas tree in Kent could stay standing until mid February, thanks to a dove nesting in its branches.

Council workers discovered the bird when they started taking down the tree's decorations.

The collared dove had settled into her festive home and laid eggs, so work was immediately stopped so that she wouldn't be disturbed.

All nesting birds in the UK are protected, so it is illegal to interfere with a nest, even if it's in your back garden.

Jenny went to find out what local kids think of their new neighbour.