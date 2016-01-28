Government announces more money for child refugees

The government has announced that it will give £10 million to help vulnerable young refugees in Europe.

The UK will also accept some child refugees who have been separated from their families, but it will only take children who are still in refugee camps in the Middle East.

It's not yet known how many will be allowed to come to the UK.

The £10 million will be used to help the children who are most at risk in Europe, to provide them with 'safe places' to stay, as well as extra support.