play
Watch Newsround

Storm Gertrude causes chaos as high winds hit the UK

Last updated at 17:20
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
BBC Correspondent Chris Buckler reports from Northern Ireland

Storm Gertrude is bringing chaos to parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

Winds of up to 90 miles an hour (145 kmph) have been recorded in some areas.

Schools are shut, homes are without power, trains and ferries have been cancelled and bridges have been closed in areas of Scotland.

Damage to a big wall with piles of bricks on the groundScott Arthur
High winds brought down part of the wall at a primary school in Edinburgh, in Scotland.

A rare red warning, which means danger to life, has been issued for Shetland in the north of the country.

Tree blown onto road of a residential street
A fallen tree blocked the road in Hermitage Drive, Edinburgh, Scotland.

In Northern Ireland the wild weather has brought down trees and power lines.

Waves batter a seafront in ScotlandLee James Rowden
Waves have battered the shoreline in Oban, in the north of Scotland

Winds of up to 100 mph (160 kmph) are expected in Shetland later today.

Rainbow over housesPA
Storm Gertrude brings dark skies and a rainbow to Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England.

Severe gusts have brought down train power lines between Edinburgh and Newcastle causing big delays.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued more than 40 flood warnings for areas across Scotland.

More like this

Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

Ella and her sister Maddie making a snowman in Washington DC.

US snow storm in pictures

Igloo

Friends build igloo 'hotel' in Winter Storm Jonas

Snow in Washington DC, America
play
0:38

Millions in USA prepare for huge blizzard

Emergency services by the collapsed bridge in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire

Homes evacuated and power cuts as Storm Frank hits UK

Top Stories

Nancy-Xu.

New Strictly pro dancer announced!

comments
1
Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

Lil Nas X singing 'Old Town Road'

Old Town Road: Lil Nas X sets new chart record

Newsround Home