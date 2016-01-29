Storm Gertrude causes chaos as high winds hit the UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC Correspondent Chris Buckler reports from Northern Ireland

Storm Gertrude is bringing chaos to parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

Winds of up to 90 miles an hour (145 kmph) have been recorded in some areas.

Schools are shut, homes are without power, trains and ferries have been cancelled and bridges have been closed in areas of Scotland.

Scott Arthur High winds brought down part of the wall at a primary school in Edinburgh, in Scotland.

A rare red warning, which means danger to life, has been issued for Shetland in the north of the country.

A fallen tree blocked the road in Hermitage Drive, Edinburgh, Scotland.

In Northern Ireland the wild weather has brought down trees and power lines.

Lee James Rowden Waves have battered the shoreline in Oban, in the north of Scotland

Winds of up to 100 mph (160 kmph) are expected in Shetland later today.

PA Storm Gertrude brings dark skies and a rainbow to Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England.

Severe gusts have brought down train power lines between Edinburgh and Newcastle causing big delays.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued more than 40 flood warnings for areas across Scotland.