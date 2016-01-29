Storm Gertrude causes chaos as high winds hit the UK

Storm Gertrude is bringing chaos to parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.
Winds of up to 90 miles an hour (145 kmph) have been recorded in some areas.
Schools are shut, homes are without power, trains and ferries have been cancelled and bridges have been closed in areas of Scotland.
A rare red warning, which means danger to life, has been issued for Shetland in the north of the country.
In Northern Ireland the wild weather has brought down trees and power lines.
Winds of up to 100 mph (160 kmph) are expected in Shetland later today.
Severe gusts have brought down train power lines between Edinburgh and Newcastle causing big delays.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued more than 40 flood warnings for areas across Scotland.