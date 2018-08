Britain have a man and a woman in a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time since 1977, as Andy Murray beat Bernard Tomic.

Murray, beat Tomic in straight sets, 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-4) and will now face Spain's David Ferrer in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Johanna Konta beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova to make it through to a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in her career.

The last British woman to play in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam was Jo Durie, at Wimbledon in 1984.