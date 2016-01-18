play
The Kent Christmas tree that can't be taken down

Last updated at 15:44
Christmas Tree in KentPaddock Wood Town Council

A Christmas tree in a town in Kent can't be taken down because a pregnant dove has nested in it.

The tree in Paddock Wood was due to be taken down at the start of January but the dove can't be disturbed.

In the UK, all wild birds, their nests and their eggs are protected by law.

The council discovered the dove when they started to remove Christmas decorations from the tree.

A spokesperson said: "Paddock Wood Town Council is happy to leave the tree in place for as long as is necessary and would ask that she is left in peace so she can raise her chicks undisturbed."

The tree will stay in place for around another month after all the dove chicks are able to fly.

