A mum, who accidentally threw away a card with her daughter's Christmas money, didn't expect to get it back.

Beth's mum Lisa was tidying up when she threw the card into the bin, not realising there was a valuable gift inside.

By the time she realised her mistake, the rubbish had already been sent to a recycling plant.

Amazingly, with help from staff, Beth's money was found. It was like 'looking for a needle in a haystack'.