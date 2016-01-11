Charity explains Syria aid convoy

Aid convoys have finally reached some of the refugees in Syria who are trapped without food or water because of civil war in the country.

We spoke to charity Save The Children, to find out what this news means for the refugees.

Caroline Anning who works for the charity told us that the aid convoys are good news, but that the refugees will need more food once the aid runs out, and there are other towns who are still cut off.

The trouble in Syria began in March 2011 and the middle eastern country has been crippled by a brutal civil war ever since.

Since then, the United Nations estimates more than 250,000 people have died in the clashes between President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebel forces who want him out.

The UN's Refugee Agency says more than four million people have fled Syria to neighbouring countries, and over half of those are children.