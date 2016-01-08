Old Christmas trees used to create 'Suspended Forest'

Trees thrown out after Christmas have become the star attraction at an exhibition in New York.

The discarded trees have been suspended from the ceiling in a grid formation to create the project named Suspended Forest.

The trees were collected from the pavements in Brooklyn in New York, after being used in people's homes for Christmas.

The pine scented exhibition, which was created by artist Michael Neff, took a day and a half to install and is on show for one month.

Video and pictures courtesy of Michael Neff.