play
Watch Newsround

Christmas tree recycling: What is best for the environment?

Around 8 million real Christmas trees are bought each year, but the way that you dispose of them can make a big difference to the environment.

The Carbon Trust says that real trees have much lower carbon footprints than artificial Christmas trees. If a two-metre tree is recycled, rather than ending up in landfill, it will reduce your carbon footprint by 80%

Some trees are recycled by being turned into wood chippings or compost.

Martin's been to a waste centre in Greater Manchester, to see how it's done.

Watch more videos

Video

Christmas tree recycling: What is best for the environment?

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

Strange News

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Top Stories

Qasem Soleimani

Iran's most important military leader killed by the US

comments
The- Masked-Singer.

What is The Masked Singer?

comments
Meteor

Get ready for the first big meteor shower of 2020

comments
Newsround Home