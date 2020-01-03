Christmas tree recycling: What is best for the environment?

Around 8 million real Christmas trees are bought each year, but the way that you dispose of them can make a big difference to the environment.

The Carbon Trust says that real trees have much lower carbon footprints than artificial Christmas trees. If a two-metre tree is recycled, rather than ending up in landfill, it will reduce your carbon footprint by 80%

Some trees are recycled by being turned into wood chippings or compost.

Martin's been to a waste centre in Greater Manchester, to see how it's done.