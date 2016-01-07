Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

Christmas might seem like a distant memory in the UK, but for millions of people around the world 7th January is the real Christmas Day.

Orthodox communities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East are celebrating, weeks after most of the Western world.

It's because they use a different calendar, called the Julian calendar, to work out what day Christmas should be.

Church services, fireworks, log-burning displays and processions are taking place as communities celebrate with their own traditions.

AP These Russian children were joined in church by President Vladimir Putin

EPA In Bethlehem, a Syrian pipe band paraded outside the Church of the Nativity

Reuters In Egypt, Coptic Christians went to a Christmas service in Cairo's Orthodox Cathedral

Getty Images In Greece, some Christians celebrate by jumping into a freezing river to catch a wooden cross

Getty Images Thousands of people in Ethiopia come together to celebrate Christmas

Reuters This Russian monk attached a Christmas tree branch to a picture of Mary and Jesus

Reuters In Serbia, people held a ceremony burning a Yule log

Reuters Lots of people attended Christmas services at Orthodox churches in Armenia