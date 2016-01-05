play
Watch Newsround

World record: Indian boy makes 1,000 runs in school cricket match

Last updated at 13:02
Pranav Dhanawade's teammates celebrating his achievement
Pranav Dhanawade faced 323 balls for his innings of 1,009 runs

An Indian teenager scored more than 1,000 runs in a single innings to set a new world record in school cricket.

Fifteen-year-old Pranav Dhanawade broke the previous record of 628 set back in 1899 by Arthur Collins.

He smashed 59 sixes and 127 fours in 395 minutes.

card
The record-breaking scorecard

Mumbai school cricket is very competitive and has produced famous cricketers like legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

"When I started I never thought about breaking the record. The focus was never that. I just played my natural game, which is to attack from the word go," Dhanawade told an Indian newspaper.

More like this

Trevor Bayliss

England pick an Australian as new cricket coach

Ashes - Australia v England

The Ashes: Cricket's big tournament explained

Seagull on pitch
play
1:02

Seagull hit by cricket ball 'comes back to life'

Brad Haddin celebrates with the team and trophy during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Australia wins the Cricket World Cup for the fifth time

Top Stories

nasa-tess-satellite

New gas-giant planet discovered

Meghan-examining-some-clothes.

Who's on Meghan Markle's magazine cover?

comments
6
protestors-in-hong-kong.

China angered by Hong Kong protests

Newsround Home