World record: Indian boy makes 1,000 runs in school cricket match

An Indian teenager scored more than 1,000 runs in a single innings to set a new world record in school cricket.
Fifteen-year-old Pranav Dhanawade broke the previous record of 628 set back in 1899 by Arthur Collins.
He smashed 59 sixes and 127 fours in 395 minutes.
Mumbai school cricket is very competitive and has produced famous cricketers like legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian opener Rohit Sharma.
"When I started I never thought about breaking the record. The focus was never that. I just played my natural game, which is to attack from the word go," Dhanawade told an Indian newspaper.