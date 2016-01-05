World record: Indian boy makes 1,000 runs in school cricket match

Pranav Dhanawade faced 323 balls for his innings of 1,009 runs

An Indian teenager scored more than 1,000 runs in a single innings to set a new world record in school cricket.

Fifteen-year-old Pranav Dhanawade broke the previous record of 628 set back in 1899 by Arthur Collins.

He smashed 59 sixes and 127 fours in 395 minutes.

The record-breaking scorecard

Mumbai school cricket is very competitive and has produced famous cricketers like legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

"When I started I never thought about breaking the record. The focus was never that. I just played my natural game, which is to attack from the word go," Dhanawade told an Indian newspaper.