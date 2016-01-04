Scotland prepares for more flooding after Storm Frank

PA

More flooding is expected in some areas of Scotland as many people in the country continue the clean up following Storm Frank.

The Met Office has given amber "be prepared" warnings of rain for much of north east and central Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

Warnings of high river levels and large coastal waves have been issued as wind and rain batter parts of the country.

Police in Tayside say that many roads are closed because of rising water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued more than 30 flood warnings; mostly for the Tayside, Angus, and Dundee areas, as well as parts of Aberdeenshire.

Storm Frank

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Drone shows flood damage near Ballater in Scotland

Many homes across the UK were evacuated as Storm Frank caused huge floods at the end of last year.

Scotland took the worst battering with thousands of houses left without power in the north east of the country.

Power cuts, widespread flooding and landslips were reported in many areas of the UK.

Residents in York are trying to clean up - while preparing for more extreme weather at the same time

York city centre was left underwater, and parts of Cumbria and Lancashire were badly affected too.

One man died in the floods and 12 people were lifted to safety by a rescue helicopter when a bus became trapped in water near Dailly, Ayrshire, in Scotland.