13-year-old schoolboy on New Year Honours list

Jonjo Heuerman was inspired to raise money by the death of his grandmother

A schoolboy fundraiser has been awarded a British Empire Medal on the New Year Honours list.

The 13-year-old is the youngest person on this year's list, which gives out special awards to people for achievements like making a difference to their community, being a volunteer for many years or being amazing at what they do for a job.

Jonjo Heuerman, from Dartford, England, has raised more than £235,000 for Cancer Research UK's Bobby Moore Fund.

"It was a big surprise, because I never thought I could get something like this at this age," Jonjo said.

"It made me feel quite proud of myself because I've worked really hard over the last five years."

Jonjo will receive his award, which is special medal, from the Queen or other members of the Royal Family at a ceremony later in 2016.

PA Bobby Moore who lifted the World Cup for England in 1966 died of bowel cancer in 1993

He added: "In 2009 my Nan died from bowel cancer - she had been fighting it for a very long time.

"My football hero Bobby Moore also died from it about 20 years ago, and I decided to fundraise for the Bobby Moore Fund."

The teenager has walked and cycled thousands of miles across Britain since the death of his grandmother Lyn.

PA In February 2015, Jonjo cycled to all of England's Premier League football clubs for charity

Jonjo said the hardest challenge had been in February when he undertook a 700-mile cycle ride, visiting all of the Premier League football clubs in England.

He then returned to London and walked to all of the capital's Premier League clubs.

"I'm in training for the next one which is in April. I'm going to be cycling and walking from Germany all the way to the UK," Jonjo said.

Jonjo is one of nearly 1,200 people who have been named on the New Year Honours list.