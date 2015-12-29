play
Guinea is free of Ebola says World Health Organisation

Last updated at 12:49
Medical workers present Noubia (C), the last known patient to contract Ebola in Guinea, during her release from a Doctors Without Borders treatment center in Conakry on November 28AFP/Getty
Baby Noubia, Guinea's last Ebola patient, was released from hospital in November

The World Health Organisation has declared Guinea, in West Africa, free of Ebola, two years after the outbreak of the virus began there.

Guineans are expected to celebrate the landmark with concerts and fireworks.

Sierra Leone was declared free of Ebola in November, but new cases have been discovered in Liberia, which had been declared Ebola-free in September.

The disease killed more than 2,500 people in Guinea, and a further 9,000 in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

In November 2015, Sierra Leone said bye bye to Ebola

Even though there has not been any new cases of Ebola in 42 days, local health workers in Guinea and the World Health Organisation warned that people should still be very careful.

"The coming months will be absolutely critical," said Dr Bruce Aylward from the World Health Organisation's Ebola response team.

"This is the period when the countries need to be sure that they are fully prepared to prevent, detect and respond to any new cases."



