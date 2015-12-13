X Factor 2015 Finalists: Louisa Johnson and Reggie 'N' Bollie - who will win?

ITV

Che Chesterman narrowly missed out on a spot in the X Factor finale, leaving Louisa Johnson and Reggie N Bollie battling it out to be crowned champion on tonight's show.

We asked who you wanted to win and why?

YOUR COMMENTS

I think that Louisa Johnson will win because she has an amazing voice for a 17 year old.

Martha, Brighton, England

I want Reggie N Bollie to win because they bring that energy everyone craves for.

Alex, Leeds, England

I think that Louisa will win because she is very good, but I want Reggie and Bollie to win.

Megan ,Radnorshire ,Wales

I think that Reggie and Bollie should win, because they bring the fun.

Emily, England

I think Louisa Johnson will win as she's the youngest contestant and yet her voice is truly amazing.

Keira, Cheshire, England

I think Louisa Johnson because she did a brilliant song last night. She is doing really well.

Carly, Newry, Northern Ireland

I think that Louisa Johnson should win because she's very talented and has a beautiful voice and she's a fantastic singer. I think she should win and be crowned 2015 X Factor Champion, and she is a VIP.

Joseph, Northamptonshire, England

I want Reggie N Bollie to win.

Jess, Liverpool, England

