X Factor 2015 Finalists: Louisa Johnson and Reggie 'N' Bollie - who will win?

Che Chesterman narrowly missed out on a spot in the X Factor finale, leaving Louisa Johnson and Reggie N Bollie battling it out to be crowned champion on tonight's show.
We asked who you wanted to win and why?
YOUR COMMENTS
I think that Louisa Johnson will win because she has an amazing voice for a 17 year old.
Martha, Brighton, England
I want Reggie N Bollie to win because they bring that energy everyone craves for.
Alex, Leeds, England
I think that Louisa will win because she is very good, but I want Reggie and Bollie to win.
Megan ,Radnorshire ,Wales
I think that Reggie and Bollie should win, because they bring the fun.
Emily, England
I think Louisa Johnson will win as she's the youngest contestant and yet her voice is truly amazing.
Keira, Cheshire, England
I think Louisa Johnson because she did a brilliant song last night. She is doing really well.
Carly, Newry, Northern Ireland
I think that Louisa Johnson should win because she's very talented and has a beautiful voice and she's a fantastic singer. I think she should win and be crowned 2015 X Factor Champion, and she is a VIP.
Joseph, Northamptonshire, England
I want Reggie N Bollie to win.
Jess, Liverpool, England
