Tim Peake's launch day schedule

As launch day fast approaches, it got us wondering what Tim and the crew heading to the International Space Station will be doing, and where they will be.
Mission control can decide at any point, even after launch, to take the longer two day route if necessary.
But here's a quick rundown of what's expected to happen during their six-hour voyage into space.
Launch Day Timeline
(All times below are UK time, and can change)
5.30am - State commission gives go-ahead for launch
6.30am - Start of fuelling for Soyuz rocket
6:43am - Tim, Tim and Yuri put on their Sokol pressure suit they will wear during launch
8.00am - Fuelling of Soyuz rocket complete
8.23am - Bus ride to the launch site and farewell
8.33am - Astronauts enter their Soyuz spacecraft via a lift and then stairs
8:53am - Hatch to the Soyuz TMA-19M closes
9.18am - The Soyuz TMA-19M is pressurised and systems are checked
9.33am - Communications open with mission control
10.03am - Launch pad evacuated
10.15am - Soyuz support structure lowered
10.30am - Emergency escape system armed
10.48am - Checks complete
10.57am - Countdown auto-sequence begins
10.58am - Transfer to on-board control, switch to pressure suit ventilation
11.02am - Soyuz rocket engine ignition
11.03am - Lift-off
11.13am - Soyuz spacecraft separates and is flying free
3.15pm - Approach to International Space Station begins
5.24pm - Docking
5.37pm - Docking hooks close
5.40pm - Pressure-check for leaks
6.25pm - Hatches open for greetings and safety briefing
7.10pm - Press conference and talk with family
(Times above courtesy of the European Space Agency website)