Tim Peake's launch day schedule

EPA British astronaut Tim Peake, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and US Nasa astronaut Timothy Kopra will launch into space on 15 December

As launch day fast approaches, it got us wondering what Tim and the crew heading to the International Space Station will be doing, and where they will be.

Mission control can decide at any point, even after launch, to take the longer two day route if necessary.

But here's a quick rundown of what's expected to happen during their six-hour voyage into space.

Launch Day Timeline

Getty Images If everything goes to plan, Tim Peake's space rocket will lift off at 11.03am

(All times below are UK time, and can change)

5.30am - State commission gives go-ahead for launch

TIM PEAKE IN SPACE EPA Mission: Expedition 46/47 to the International Space Station Spacecraft: Soyuz TMA-19M Launch site: Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Mission length in space: More than 171 days Crew: Tim Peake (ESA), Yuri Malenchenko (Roscosmos), Tim Kopra (Nasa)

6.30am - Start of fuelling for Soyuz rocket

6:43am - Tim, Tim and Yuri put on their Sokol pressure suit they will wear during launch

8.00am - Fuelling of Soyuz rocket complete

8.23am - Bus ride to the launch site and farewell

8.33am - Astronauts enter their Soyuz spacecraft via a lift and then stairs

8:53am - Hatch to the Soyuz TMA-19M closes

9.18am - The Soyuz TMA-19M is pressurised and systems are checked

9.33am - Communications open with mission control

10.03am - Launch pad evacuated

10.15am - Soyuz support structure lowered

10.30am - Emergency escape system armed

10.48am - Checks complete

10.57am - Countdown auto-sequence begins

10.58am - Transfer to on-board control, switch to pressure suit ventilation

11.02am - Soyuz rocket engine ignition

11.03am - Lift-off

11.13am - Soyuz spacecraft separates and is flying free

3.15pm - Approach to International Space Station begins

NASA The journey to the International Space Station will take around six hours

5.24pm - Docking

5.37pm - Docking hooks close

5.40pm - Pressure-check for leaks

6.25pm - Hatches open for greetings and safety briefing

7.10pm - Press conference and talk with family

