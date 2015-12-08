play
Inside a flood rescue centre

Imagine waking up to find your house is completed flooded and being told you have to go and stay at a school, or community centre for a few days.

Well that is what has happened to lots of kids in the North of England after Storm Desmond caused devastating floods that have left thousands of home washed out and without electricity.

There's been more rain overnight, which is adding to the problems and hundreds of people don't know when they'll be able to go back home.

Volunteers at the rescue centres are cooking, offering clothes, toys and bedding to those in need.

Our reporter Nazia's been to one of the centres in Cumbria.

