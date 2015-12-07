Storm Desmond: How it affected you

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report here...

Many schools are still closed in parts of northern England, as emergency services continue to deal with the effects of Storm Desmond.

The heavy rain and high winds have resulted in water flooding roads and houses.

Hundreds of people have been forced to leave their homes as rivers burst their banks and flood waters rose quickly.

Some families have been allowed back into their homes to check the damage, but more rain is expected in the coming days across north-west England and southern Scotland.

We asked if you live in areas affected by the flooding to let us know how it has affected you.

Your Comments:

"I live in Kendal and everything has been shut down. They are slowly draining the water out, but not every house was affected by the storm."

Angus, Kendal

