Storm Desmond: Rescues, floods and major disruption

PA The fourth storm of the winter strong enough to be named by the Met Office, Storm Desmond has left a trail of chaos in its wake

Storm Desmond, which has hit parts of northern England and Scotland, has caused huge damage.

Schools and hospital services have been closed in parts of northern England as emergency services continue try to make people safe.

Here is a selection of pictures capturing what happened as more than 1,000 people were evacuated, tens of thousands left without power and streets left underwater.

Getty Images Widespread flooding has meant the Army has been called in to help those affected

Getty Images The city of Carlisle was one of the worst hit places. Rescue teams have helped evacuate many people from their flooded homes

Getty Images Evacuations continued in Carlisle into the afternoon. Around 350 army members have been drafted in and West Midlands Fire Service has sent teams and specialist equipment

Getty Images People in the area had shown "incredible community spirit", floods minister Rory Stewart told the BBC

Getty Images A major incident was declared in Cumbria, where eight rescue centres are providing accommodation for those forced to leave their homes

Getty Images Provisional figures suggest 352mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the Lake District - which would be a new British record if verified, the Environment Agency said

David Shukman Carlisle was flooded in 2005 and 2009, and now again, this was the view from above

David Shukman More than 55,000 homes and buildings have no power

PA Roads and traffic have been disrupted as high-sided vehicles were hit by high winds and roads closed due to flooding