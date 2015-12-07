play
Storm Desmond: Rescues, floods and major disruption

Last updated at 07:35
Rescue workers in CumbriaPA
The fourth storm of the winter strong enough to be named by the Met Office, Storm Desmond has left a trail of chaos in its wake

Storm Desmond, which has hit parts of northern England and Scotland, has caused huge damage.

Schools and hospital services have been closed in parts of northern England as emergency services continue try to make people safe.

Here is a selection of pictures capturing what happened as more than 1,000 people were evacuated, tens of thousands left without power and streets left underwater.

Prime Minister David Cameron said the Army had been mobilised to help those affected, and a meeting of the government's civil emergency committee, Cobra, has taken placeGetty Images
Widespread flooding has meant the Army has been called in to help those affected
A rescue team helps to evacuate people from their homes on Sunday, after Storm Desmond caused flooding in CarlisleGetty Images
The city of Carlisle was one of the worst hit places. Rescue teams have helped evacuate many people from their flooded homes
Residents leave their home in Carlisle which was among the worst-hit areas over the weekendGetty Images
Evacuations continued in Carlisle into the afternoon. Around 350 army members have been drafted in and West Midlands Fire Service has sent teams and specialist equipment
Hundreds of homes have been flooded and more than 1,000 people evacuated in Cumbria and the Scottish BordersGetty Images
People in the area had shown "incredible community spirit", floods minister Rory Stewart told the BBC
Man evacuating homeGetty Images
A major incident was declared in Cumbria, where eight rescue centres are providing accommodation for those forced to leave their homes
Provisional figures suggest 352mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the Lake District - which would be a new British record if verified, the Environment Agency saidGetty Images
Provisional figures suggest 352mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the Lake District - which would be a new British record if verified, the Environment Agency said
The people of Carlisle have been flooded in 2005 and 2009 and now again with the full extent captured in this aerial photo by the BBC's David ShukmanDavid Shukman
Carlisle was flooded in 2005 and 2009, and now again, this was the view from above
An electricity substation lies submerged as 55,000 properties remain without powerDavid Shukman
More than 55,000 homes and buildings have no power
Roads and traffic suffered major disruption as high sided vehicles were hit by high winds and roads closed due to floodingPA
Roads and traffic have been disrupted as high-sided vehicles were hit by high winds and roads closed due to flooding
People watch waves close to the harbour wall at Porthcawl, South Wales, as Storm Desmond hit the UK on Saturday 5 DecemberAP
Storm Desmond was also felt further south. People watched waves close to the harbour wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, as the bad weather hit

