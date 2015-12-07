Storm Desmond brings flooding and disruption to parts of UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report here...

Schools and hospital services have been closed in parts of northern England, as emergency services continue to battle against the effects of Storm Desmond.

It has caused big problems for people living in parts of northern England and Scotland.

Heavy rain and high-speed winds have resulted in water flooding roads and houses.

Hundreds of people have been forced to leave their homes as rivers burst their banks and flood waters rose quickly.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kids tell us how they've been affected by flooding in Cumbria.

Around one month's worth of rainfall fell in just 24 hours.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC's Fiona Trott reports from one of the worst hit areas in Keswick in Cumbria

There are more than 50 flood warnings in place across the UK and the Met Office has advised people not to travel.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. See the flooding in Cumbria from above

Dozens of trains have been cancelled, and roads have been closed in Scotland, England and Wales.