X Factor: Where are the winners now?

It's happy birthday The X Factor this week!

Yes, the singing talent show has been going for 15 years. The first series was on ITV from 4 September 2004 to 11 December 2004.

So what does the future hold? And according to reports, former winners and celebrities will be taking part in not one, but two new series of The X Factor this year.

"The time feels right, and it will be a huge change," judge Simon Cowell said, "We haven't exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year... I think it's going to be huge, it's the best I've felt about this show in years."

There have been 15 series of The X Factor, so where are the previous winners now?

Series 15 - 2018 Winners: Dalton Harris

Getty Images

The Jamaican-born singer Dalton Harris is the most recent winner of the competition.

He was mentored by One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on his first season as an X Factor judge.

His first single was a duet with previous winner James Arthur, and reached number four in the charts.

He recently performed at the Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Jamaica - one of the biggest music festivals in the Caribbean.

Series 14 - 2017 Winners: Rak-Su

Getty Images

Rak-Su beat soloist Grace Davies to become the first ever boy band to win the X Factor back in 2017.

Their name comes from blending the words "tracks" and "suits", which is said to be a combination of their music and fun lives vs. their adult lives.

Their winning single "Dimelo" reached number 2 in the charts and featured legendary rapper Wyclef Jean.

The four-piece have since released a number of singles with their most recent "Rotate (Clockwise)" gaining over a million views on Youtube.

Series 13 - 2016 Winner: Matt Terry

Getty Images

Matt Terry beat Saara Aalto and 5 After Midnight - a three piece boy band - to the X Factor crown.

He immediately released his first single, "When Christmas Comes Around" which was co-written by none other than Ed Sheeran.

In November 2017, he released his first album, "Trouble" but only reached number 29 in the charts.

He later announced he was being released from his record label and then made his theatre debut as Alex the Lion in "Madagascar -The Musical".

Series 12 - 2015 Winner: Louisa Johnson

Getty Images

Teenager Louisa Johnson is still the youngest victor, winning the show when she was just 17.

She had mixed success, with her debut single only reaching number nine in the Christmas charts.

Her next three songs made it into the top 20 but her 2018 release, "Yes" featuring 2 Chainz, only peaked at No. 65.

She later announced she had left Simon Cowell's Syco Music label, saying it was a "mutual decision".

In 2016, she featured on Clean Bandit's single "Tears" which reached number five in the UK charts.

Series 11 - 2014 Winner: Ben Haenow

Getty Images

2014 winner Ben Haenow beat Fleur East, and grabbed a Christmas number one with his X Factor debut single, "Something I Need".

He's signed to Simon Cowell's record label Syco, and released his debut album, which has a duet with famous singer Kelly Clarkson on it.

He was later released from the record label by way of mutual agreement.

Series 10 - 2013 Winner: Sam Bailey

Getty Images

Back in 2013, Sam Bailey scored the first X Factor Christmas number one in three years with her single "Skyscraper", as well as giving birth to her daughter.

Later in her career, she supported her idol, pop superstar Beyonce, on one of her UK tour dates for her 'Mrs Carter World Tour' in 2014, and performed in a West End show.

Series 9 - 2012 Winner: James Arthur

Getty Images

James' debut single 'Impossible' became the fastest selling X Factor single of any X Factor winner, and sold over one million copies.

The singer left Simon Cowell's record label and signed to Colombia Records in 2015, but Syco resigned him a year later.

He continues to release new music and holds the record for the best selling debut single of the decade!

Series 8 - 2011 Winner: Little Mix

Getty Images

Little Mix were a group of singers who came together on the show to become the first band to win the competition.

Since winning the show they have sold more than 50 million albums and scooped a fair few awards.

They were the first girl band since The Pussycat Dolls to reach the top five in America with their album.

They have released five albums with the last one reaching number three in the charts.

Series 7 - 2010 Winner: Matt Cardle

Getty Images

Matt Cardle beat pop mega-group One Direction to take the series seven crown back in 2010.

Matt released his fourth album in 2018 and also starred in a hit musical called Memphis.

Series 6 - 2009 Winner: Joe McElderry

Getty Images

Joe McElderry won the X Factor after appearing on the show for the second time in 2009 beating Olly Murs, who now presents the show.

Joe went on to make four albums, and went on to became a reality TV star by winning the shows 'Popstar to Operastar' and 'The Jump'.

He has even been praised by the Queen after he performed for her at the Royal Albert Hall.

He has most recently been in musical theatre shows such as "Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Club Tropicana".

Series 5 - 2008 Winner: Alexandra Burke

Getty Images

Alexandra Burke won the show in 2008 - she had previously auditioned back in 2005 but wasn't picked by Louis Walsh for his final four.

Since then Alexandra has released two albums and is starred in the musical 'The Bodyguard'.

She also appeared on the X Factor again as a guest judge, in 2011.

She went on to reach the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2017.

Series 4 - 2007 Winner: Leon Jackson

Chris Jackson

2007's winner Leon was dropped by his record label after just one album.

He became the star of his own web series called Leon's Life which ran until 2008, Leon still performs across the UK and continues to write music.

Series 3 - 2006 Winner: Leona Lewis

Getty Images

Leona Lewis is one of the X Factor's most successful artists after selling more than 20 million records worldwide and being nominated for numerous music awards.

Her first single 'A Moment Like This', made it to Christmas number one selling more copies than the rest of that week's top 40 combined.

Since then she's had loads of hit singles and albums, recorded the theme song for the film Avatar and even gone on two world tours.

Series 2 - 2005 Winner: Shayne Ward

Getty Images

After releasing four albums Shayne appeared in a West End play called 'Rock of Ages' before being a contestant on ITV's Dancing On Ice show.

He has also starred in the television programme, Coronation Street, playing a character called Aidan.

Series 1 - 2004 Winner: Steve Brookstein

Getty Images

Steve Brookstein was the first ever winner of the X Factor when the programme began way back in 2004.

His first single 'Against All Odds' went straight to number one.

However Steve was dropped by his record label eight months after winning the show, due to a fall out with judge Simon Cowell.