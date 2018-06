Norman Police Department

This police officer in Oklahoma, USA picked up an unusual furry character wandering the streets.

'Squishy' the miniature donkey escaped its enclosure and decided to go for a wander down the middle of a busy road.

Officer Kyle Canaan was called out to collect the poor lost fella, and eventually managed to get him safely into his police car, with the help of a few treats!

He then drove Squishy to a local donkey sanctuary, where it will stay while they look for its owner.