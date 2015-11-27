play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 17:19

Martin tells us Christmas family traditions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

It's getting closer to Christmas, so we want to know some of your Christmas traditions to help make up our 2015 advent calendar.

Let us know some of the things you do over the holidays to get ready for 25 December.

What special food do you eat? What things do your family do every year? Do you get to open any presents on Christmas Eve?

Here's what Martin does over Christmas with his family.

If you want to get involved, click here to tell us your Christmas traditions

More like this

A child attend a ceremony of lighting up the capital's biggest Christmas tree in Sofia

Get involved: Send us your Christmas jokes

Top Stories

Ant McPartlin

TV presenter Ant off our screens until 2019

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga attends a training session

The world's most wanted goalkeepers

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande to appear on Carpool Karaoke

Newsround Home