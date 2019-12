AFP/Getty Images

It's getting closer to Christmas, so we want to know some of your Christmas jokes to help make up our 2015 advent calendar.

Let us know some of the top cracker jokes you've heard leading up to 25 December.

They can be about winter, Christmas or anything festive!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Martin tells us his family traditions at Christmas

We'll be using some of them in the run-up to Christmas on the website and in our TV bulletins.

This page is now closed. Thanks for sending us your photos and videos.