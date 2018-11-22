What is Thanksgiving?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. US kids explain Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated in America every year on the fourth Thursday in November.

Many people use it as a day to reflect on the positive things in life and spend time with their families.

Nearly everyone gets one or two days off school or work, and it marks the beginning of the Christmas holiday season.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

What's the history of Thanksgiving?

Getty Images At the very first Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and the European settlers sat down to eat together. In this picture, people are recreating the story.

Thanksgiving Day goes back to the time when Europeans travelled over to start new lives in America.

In 1621 a group of Europeans, who became known as the 'Pilgrims', invited the local Native Americans to join them in a feast.

The Pilgrims had had trouble growing enough food to eat in the years before. The Native Americans had taught the Pilgrims how to grow crops successfully and, to thank them for this, the Pilgrims invited them to a big feast.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nicole loves Thanksgiving so much she recorded a song about it!

How do people celebrate?

Most people have a big meal with all their family where they eat a massive Turkey - this has become a tradition because it's thought that the Pilgrims probably ate turkey around the time of the first Thanksgiving feast.

But if turkey's not your thing, there are lots of other events to celebrate Thanksgiving. There's a famous parade through New York City, lots of American football matches on the TV and the American president even stops one turkey every year from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.