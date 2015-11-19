Jeff Kinney answers your questions

Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid, has just released his tenth book.

The series is based on character Greg Heffley and his life at school and adventures with his friends and family.

Jeff first came up with the idea for Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 1998 but it wasn't until six years later, that it was first published online.

Now his books have sold more than 150 million copies around the world.

He came in to Newsround HQ to answer some of your questions and tell us about his latest book.