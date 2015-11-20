play
Last updated at 11:44

UK kids give advice on how to cope after the Paris attacks

A week ago France's capital city, Paris, was attacked.

More than 120 people were killed by an extremist group, known as IS or Islamic State, shocking millions around the world.

The people living in Paris are trying to get back to normal life, but events like this can be hard to deal with for lots of children, as well as adults.

Newsround asked children in the UK how they've been affected by what happened and how they're helping each other to move forward.

