Photos: Buildings light up to support France

Kevin Hagen

People all over the world have been shocked by the attacks which took place in Paris, on Friday.

What's happening in Paris?

Many countries have shown that they're standing side by side with France, by sending messages of support and lighting their iconic buildings with the colours of the French flag.

Here's what's happening around the world...

AFP/Getty Images The huge sails of the Sydney Opera House were lit in red, white and blue

Reuters In the USA, San Francisco City Hall proudly displayed the colours of the French flag

Getty Images As did the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip

AP Canada also showed its support by lighting up the Calgary Tower in Alberta

Reuters The country's famous CN Tower in Toronto also displayed the colours of the French Tricolore

AFP/Getty Images China also paid tribute to those who lost their lives on the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai

AFP/Getty Images The Mexican Senate building in Mexico City