Photos: Buildings light up to support France

Last updated at 12:33
The One World Trade Center spire is lit blue, white and red after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lighting in honor of dozens killed in the Paris attacks FridayKevin Hagen

People all over the world have been shocked by the attacks which took place in Paris, on Friday.

What's happening in Paris?

Many countries have shown that they're standing side by side with France, by sending messages of support and lighting their iconic buildings with the colours of the French flag.

Here's what's happening around the world...

The iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit in red, white and blue, resembling the colours of the French flag, in Sydney on November 14, 2015, as Australians express their solidarityAFP/Getty Images
The huge sails of the Sydney Opera House were lit in red, white and blue
San Francisco City Hall is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in San Francisco, CaliforniaReuters
In the USA, San Francisco City Hall proudly displayed the colours of the French flag
The High Roller at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip is lit up with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in a show of solidarity with France on NovemberGetty Images
As did the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip
The Calgary Tower was lit up with the colors of the French flag to show support and sympathy regarding the Paris attacks in CalgaryAP
Canada also showed its support by lighting up the Calgary Tower in Alberta
The landmark CN Tower is lit blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag following Paris attacks,Reuters
The country's famous CN Tower in Toronto also displayed the colours of the French Tricolore
(C), in the Lujiazui Financial District in Pudong, is lit in red, white and blue, resembling the colours of the French flag, in Shanghai on November 14, 2015,AFP/Getty Images
China also paid tribute to those who lost their lives on the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai
The Mexican Senate building is illuminated with the red, white and blue colors of the French national flag in solidarity with France on NovemberAFP/Getty Images
The Mexican Senate building in Mexico City
One World Trade Center"s spire is shown lit in French flags colors of white, blue and red in solidarity with France after tonight"s terror attacks in ParisDaniel Pierce Wright
And in New York in the USA the One World Trade Center's spire shone across the city

