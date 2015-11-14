Photos: Buildings light up to support France

Kevin Hagen
People all over the world have been shocked by the attacks which took place in Paris, on Friday.
What's happening in Paris?
Many countries have shown that they're standing side by side with France, by sending messages of support and lighting their iconic buildings with the colours of the French flag.
Here's what's happening around the world...
AFP/Getty Images
The huge sails of the Sydney Opera House were lit in red, white and blue
Reuters
In the USA, San Francisco City Hall proudly displayed the colours of the French flag
Getty Images
As did the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip
AP
Canada also showed its support by lighting up the Calgary Tower in Alberta
Reuters
The country's famous CN Tower in Toronto also displayed the colours of the French Tricolore
AFP/Getty Images
China also paid tribute to those who lost their lives on the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai
AFP/Getty Images
The Mexican Senate building in Mexico City
Daniel Pierce Wright
And in New York in the USA the One World Trade Center's spire shone across the city