Armistice Day in pictures

Last updated at 15:13
Cross being place in Field of Remembrance at Westminster AbbeyEPA
People around the world have been remembering all those who died in World Wars One and Two and in every conflict since.
Service at the Eleven 'O' One sculpture at Seaham, County Durham on 11 November 2015PA
Armistice Day or Remembrance Day is marked each year on 11 November.
students attended the chapel at Brentwood School in EssexPA
A two-minute silence was held across the UK. These students attended chapel at Brentwood School in Essex to take part in a special remembrance service.
School children prepare to lay wreaths at the nations national war memorial, the Cenotaph on Whitehall during a service to mark Armistice Day in LondonEPA
Wreaths were also laid at the national war memorial, the Cenotaph, on Whitehall in London.
Members of London Community Gospel Choir throw poppies in Trafalgar Square, London, on 11 November 2015PA
The Royal British Legion held its Silence in the Square event in Trafalgar Square in London, which featured musical performances and readings.
A member of the armed forces looks at names inscribed on the Armed Forces Memorial during an Armistice Day service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in AlrewasAFP/Getty Images
Other services were held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, as well as military bases, schools, town halls and churches. This member of the armed forces looked at the names engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of CornwallReuters
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in Australia.
French President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in ParisAFP/Getty Images
And in Paris, French President Francois Hollande attended an event at the Arc de Triomphe.
Liverpool city centre on 11 November 2015PA
Poppy petals were released in Liverpool city centre.
Larry Roberts, 60, a veteran from South Shields in England, who served with the Royal Green Jackets, stands for a moment looking at the sculpture entitled Eleven "O" One in Seaham, County Durham, England, ahead of playing the bugle during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War.AP
And poppies attached to crosses were left at this ceremony in County Durham to remember individual soldiers, next to the the sculpture called Eleven "O" One.

