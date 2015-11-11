Armistice Day in pictures

People around the world have been remembering all those who died in World Wars One and Two and in every conflict since.
PA
Armistice Day or Remembrance Day is marked each year on 11 November.
PA
A two-minute silence was held across the UK. These students attended chapel at Brentwood School in Essex to take part in a special remembrance service.
EPA
Wreaths were also laid at the national war memorial, the Cenotaph, on Whitehall in London.
PA
The Royal British Legion held its Silence in the Square event in Trafalgar Square in London, which featured musical performances and readings.
AFP/Getty Images
Other services were held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, as well as military bases, schools, town halls and churches. This member of the armed forces looked at the names engraved on the Armed Forces Memorial.
Reuters
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in Australia.
AFP/Getty Images
And in Paris, French President Francois Hollande attended an event at the Arc de Triomphe.
PA
Poppy petals were released in Liverpool city centre.
AP
And poppies attached to crosses were left at this ceremony in County Durham to remember individual soldiers, next to the the sculpture called Eleven "O" One.