Comments: Who will you remember this Armistice Day?

Armistice Day also known as Remembrance Day is on 11 November every year.

It marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, back in 1918.

A two minute silence is held at 11am to remember all the people who have died in wars, not just World War One.

Thanks for your comments, the chat page is now closed. Here is a selection of your comments.

Comments

I will be remembering my granddad who was a Navigator in World War Two.

Jack, Chailey, England

I will be remembering my great granddad and those who fought for our country.

Issy, Altrincham, England

I will be thinking about my great great great uncle Percy who died in France six days before the end of World War One. We visited his grave for the first time this year and we were probably the first of our family to visit him in nearly 100 years.

Abi, Surrey, England

Today when we have the silence I will be remembering my granddad who fought in World War Two. He survived but then died when he got home. Also I will remember all the other people that fought.

Adam, UK

I will be remembering all of the soldiers that died in World War One and World War Two. My school will be having a one minute silence after break time.

Jessica, London, England

My great great great granddad.

Ben, Wickford, England

I will will remember my granddad Alan.

Dean, UK

I think I'll remember the people who have fought in the war.

Honey, Nottingham, England

I will be remembering my great great great uncle Eric who died in Dunkirk.

Will, Isle of Wight