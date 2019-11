Armistice Day is on 11 November and is also known as Remembrance Day.

It marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, back in 1918.

Nowadays people remember those who were lost in the war by holding a two minute silence, and by wearing a red poppy.

We spoke to some of you guys to find out about some of you Remembrance day stories.