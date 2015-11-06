play
Watch Newsround

Sierra Leone kids on being Ebola free

It's been more than a year since the first special clinic was set up in West Africa to help people suffering from the deadly virus called Ebola.

Lots of countries and charities have been working hard to stop the virus spreading, and bring it under control, since the outbreak started.

Now one of the worst affected countries, Sierra Leone, is about to be declared Ebola free.

Watch BBC reporter Anna Foster's special piece from the West African country to find out more.

Watch more videos

Video

Sierra Leone kids on being Ebola free

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Video

Why are showers so hard to forecast?

Video

Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Top Stories

school uniform.

Is it time to get rid of 'expensive' school uniforms?

comments
Sterling, Hazard and Sancho in FIFA20.

Five leaks from the Fifa 20 beta

comments
inflatable-unicorn.

Warnings over the safety of inflatable unicorns

comments
Newsround Home