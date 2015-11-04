Top safety tips for Bonfire Night

It's just a few days to go until the sky lights up with hundreds of dazzling fireworks across the country on Bonfire Night on 5 November.

There will be hundreds of specially organised bonfires in public parks and loads of you might be off to friends' parties or have smaller bonfires in your gardens with your family.

If it's an organised display, there are professional teams who set and light the bonfires safely. They also light all the fireworks.

But what about your sparklers? What's the best way to light and handle them?

We've been asking Newsround viewers for their top safety tips this Bonfire Night.