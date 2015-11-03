What happens when fireworks get let off near turkeys?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. A farmer has been setting off fireworks for a month to reduce the stress and upset caused to his turkeys on Bonfire night.

The loud bangs and flashes of colour from big fireworks can sometimes cause stress and upset for some animals.

They might get jumpy or try to hide, if they get spooked.

But one farmer Tom Copas Junior spends hundreds of pounds trying to prepare his turkeys for the loud noises.

For about a month before Bonfire night which happens on 5 November every year- he sets off fireworks at random times throughout the day as his turkeys walk about in the fields.

They are also set off at night so the turkeys get used to the colours and flashes of light.

Watch Ayshah try to talk to the turkeys on the farm

He says they get less stressed and stay calmer because the noise isn't unusual.

The RSPCA says the fireworks could cause the turkeys more distress and they'd prefer animals to be moved to quieter places where they won't hear the fireworks at all.

But the farmer insists it's a very gentle way of training them to be more relaxed about the bangs and flashes and helps them on Bonfire night.