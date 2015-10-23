play
Watch Newsround

What's happening in the eye of storm?

A massive storm called Hurricane Patricia is heading towards Mexico with warnings that it could have a 'catastrophic' effect on the areas it hits.

It's been given the highest storm rating, a category five, after growing quickly from a tropical storm to a hurricane overnight on Thursday.

People who live in the storm's path are being told to leave their homes with the hurricane expected to reach land late on Friday.

BBC weatherman Simon King has been explaining to Newsround what is happening in the eye of the storm at the moment.

