play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:28

Ballon d'Or: Ronaldo & Messi joined by Gareth Bale on list

Gareth BalePA
Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is the only Briton to make it on to the shortlist for football's best player award

Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure are among five Premier League players nominated for the Fifa Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez are also on the shortlist for world football's best player award.

Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Barcelona's Lionel Messi lead the list of 23 players.

Wales forward Gareth Bale is the only British player named.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger are nominated for Coach of the Year.

Spain's La Liga leads the way, with 11 players nominated, while Germany's Bundesliga has six nominees. There are two from Italy's Serie A and one - Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic - from France's Ligue 1.

Fifa Ballon d'Or shortlist

Cristiano RonaldoReuters
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Fifa Ballon d'Or for the last two years

Sergio Aguero (Argentina/Manchester City), Gareth Bale (Wales/Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/VfL Wolfsburg/Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden/Paris Saint-Germain), Andres Iniesta (Spain/FC Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Bayern Munich), Javier Mascherano (Argentina/FC Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona), Thomas Muller (Germany/FC Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern Munich), Neymar (Brazil/FC Barcelona), Paul Pogba (France/Juventus), Ivan Rakitic (Croatia/FC Barcelona), Arjen Robben (Netherlands/FC Bayern Munich), James Rodriguez (Colombia/Real Madrid), Alexis Sanchez (Chile/Arsenal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay/FC Barcelona), Yaya Toure (Côte d'Ivoire/Manchester City), Arturo Vidal (Chile/Juventus/FC Bayern Munich).

Fifa World Coach of the Year for Men's Football shortlist

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the press conferenceReuters
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is on a 10 man shortlist for world football's best coach

Massimiliano Allegri (Italy/Juventus), Carlo Ancelotti (Italy/Real Madrid), Laurent Blanc (France/Paris Saint-Germain), Unai Emery (Spain/Sevilla FC), Pep Guardiola (Spain/FC Bayern Munich), Luis Enrique (Spain/FC Barcelona), Jose Mourinho (Portugal/Chelsea), Jorge Sampaoli (Argentina/Chilean national team), Diego Simeone (Argentina/Atletico Madrid), Arsene Wenger (France/Arsenal).

More like this

Ronaldo overhead kick
play
1:01

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid goals in numbers

football fan in crowd

Is being a football fan too expensive?

Premier League graphic
play
1:34

Amazing Premier League impressions

Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo
play
0:14

Messi better than Ronaldo, says Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi and Manuel Neuer to claim the 2014 Fifa Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Zurich
play
0:40

Cristiano Ronaldo named world's best player

Top Stories

Harry Kane celebrating during World Cup 2018 against Panama

Your predictions for England v Belgium

Jess
play
1:03

The Big Question: How far under water do Icebergs go?

A plastic container is filled with water from a tap in Kawangware district of Nairobi, Kenya April 18, 2018.

Top tips to save water

Newsround Home