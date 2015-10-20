Ballon d'Or: Ronaldo & Messi joined by Gareth Bale on list

PA Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is the only Briton to make it on to the shortlist for football's best player award

Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure are among five Premier League players nominated for the Fifa Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez are also on the shortlist for world football's best player award.

Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Barcelona's Lionel Messi lead the list of 23 players.

Wales forward Gareth Bale is the only British player named.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger are nominated for Coach of the Year.

Spain's La Liga leads the way, with 11 players nominated, while Germany's Bundesliga has six nominees. There are two from Italy's Serie A and one - Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic - from France's Ligue 1.

Fifa Ballon d'Or shortlist

Reuters Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Fifa Ballon d'Or for the last two years

Sergio Aguero (Argentina/Manchester City), Gareth Bale (Wales/Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/VfL Wolfsburg/Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden/Paris Saint-Germain), Andres Iniesta (Spain/FC Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Bayern Munich), Javier Mascherano (Argentina/FC Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona), Thomas Muller (Germany/FC Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern Munich), Neymar (Brazil/FC Barcelona), Paul Pogba (France/Juventus), Ivan Rakitic (Croatia/FC Barcelona), Arjen Robben (Netherlands/FC Bayern Munich), James Rodriguez (Colombia/Real Madrid), Alexis Sanchez (Chile/Arsenal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay/FC Barcelona), Yaya Toure (Côte d'Ivoire/Manchester City), Arturo Vidal (Chile/Juventus/FC Bayern Munich).

Fifa World Coach of the Year for Men's Football shortlist

Reuters Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is on a 10 man shortlist for world football's best coach

Massimiliano Allegri (Italy/Juventus), Carlo Ancelotti (Italy/Real Madrid), Laurent Blanc (France/Paris Saint-Germain), Unai Emery (Spain/Sevilla FC), Pep Guardiola (Spain/FC Bayern Munich), Luis Enrique (Spain/FC Barcelona), Jose Mourinho (Portugal/Chelsea), Jorge Sampaoli (Argentina/Chilean national team), Diego Simeone (Argentina/Atletico Madrid), Arsene Wenger (France/Arsenal).