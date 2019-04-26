Eight supersized food creations from around the world

Guiness World Records

Food, there is never too much of it or is there? Well check out this giant tiramisu which was made in Italy.

The desert measures 273.50 metres, that's nearly three times the length of a standard football pitch.

All the tiramisu was prepared beforehand in 977 separate containers; it was then put together by a chef and some cooking students.

After the pictures were taken and it was measured the giant desert was split into 15,000 portions and donated to a local Children's Hospital.

But it's not the first time food lovers from around the world have supersized their snacks.

Take a look at Newsround's pick of the biggest and the best food creations.

Largest torta sandwich

EVN Mexico has broken its own record for largest torta sandwich

You might be used to having sandwiches in your packed lunch, but we guarantee you have never packed something like this in your school rucksack.

Crowds gathered in Mexico City, Mexico, to watch a group of chefs try to break the country's record for the largest torta - which is Spanish for 'sandwich' - ever made and it was quite a spectacle!

According to organisers, the traditional sarnie measured in at a whopping 70 metres long and weighed 865kg - making it the longest one ever prepared in Latin America.

The sandwich was made up from thousands of pieces of bread, meats, tomatoes, onions and avocado, which had been mixed with more than 60 ingredients, including hundreds of litres of mayonnaise, mustard and spicy sauces.

EVN The sandwich didn't break a Guinness World Record but it is still pretty impressive!

Each section of the super torta had a different flavour crafted by local cooks over the years.

World's largest samosa

AFP This record-breaking samosa took around 15 hours of work to make

In August 2017, the world record for the largest samosa was smashed in London.

Twelve volunteers cooked the giant samosa, which weighed in at 153.1 kg, at an East London mosque.

The popular Asian snack was then cut up into hundreds of portions and given to local homeless people.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: World record for the largest samosa smashed

World's longest chain of tacos

In February 2015, chefs in Guadalajara - in Mexico - broke a world record by making a line of tacos nearly two miles long.

A team of 130 cooks spent six hours creating the masterpiece.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The long chain of tacos was part of a world record attempt

World's biggest handmade Easter egg

At 8.5m tall, this is the biggest handmade Easter egg in the world.

It was made in April 2015 in Argentina, South America, and 8,000 kg of chocolate - that's about the same weight as two elephants - was used to make it.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: World's biggest Easter egg

450-metre-long birthday cake

Bakers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, served up a massive 450-metre-long cake to celebrate the city's 450th anniversary in March 2015.

The cake was made from around 30,000 eggs, 2,500 bags of flour and lots of butter, and took 10 bakers three days to make it.

We don't imagine they'll be taking on a cake like this in the Great British Bake Off anytime soon!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Chefs prepare the giant cake

World's largest gingerbread house

The largest gingerbread house was made in Texas in the US in 2013 and it was not something that would fit in your regular baking tin!

It was 18.28 m long, 12.8 m wide and 18.28 m tall at its highest point. Money raised from visitors to see the creation was given to the local hospital.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Check out the giant gingerbread house

World's longest baguette

In October 2015, 60 French and Italian bakers worked for nearly seven hours to bake this record-breaking bread measuring 122.40 metres.

They used a specially designed portable oven to bake the dough and had to be very careful that the massive baguette didn't break.