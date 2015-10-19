play
Philippines battered by Typhoon Koppu

Last updated at 16:12
Children in Typhoon KoppuEPA

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes as Typhoon Koppu swept into the northern Philippines in Southeast Asia.

Watch Martin's report on the devastation caused by the typhoon.

The huge, slow-moving typhoon hit land on the island of Luzon on Sunday morning.

Child in Typhoon KoppuEPA
Around six million people in the typhoon's path have been told to be ready to leave their homes
Typhoon KoppuAFP
Aid agencies have been giving out food and emergency supplies to evacuation centres

Alexander Pama, head of the government's main disaster agency, said 10,000 people had been moved from their homes in north-eastern Luzon.

Child in Typhoon KoppuEPA
Trees were blown over in the huge storm
Soldiers clear debris at a highway in Munoz, Nueva Ecija province, northern Manila, Philippines, 18 October 2015EPA
Soldiers are helping to clear debris from the roads

The Philippines is still recovering from Super Typhoon Haiyan, which devastated the country in 2013.

On Friday, President Benigno Aquino gave a warning on TV, the first time he had done so since Haiyan.

Leah found out how children coped after Typhoon Haiyan

He asked the estimated six million people in the typhoon's path to listen to government warnings and be ready to leave their homes if they needed to.

But the country now has better public warning systems, so it's easier to keep people safe.

BBC Weather's Alex Deakin says the Typhoon could cause winds of up to 200 miles per hour

Typhoon Koppu is up to 650 km (404 miles) across and is not due to leave the Philippines until Tuesday, when it will be heading towards Taiwan.

