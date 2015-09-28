Amazing ‘supermoon’ eclipse photos

PA
For the first time in more than 30 years, a lunar eclipse coincided with a giant supermoon to produce a spectacular display around the world.
The earth was positioned in a straight line between the Moon and the Sun, blocking out the sunlight that normally makes our Moon glow whitish-yellow creating the lunar eclipse.
Reuters
Because some light is able to make it around Earth's edges and be filtered through the atmosphere, the results make the Moon look red in colour. It's sometimes called a "Blood Moon".
Reuters
It's called a supermoon because the Moon was closer to the earth making it appear larger and brighter than normal even though it was still 222,000 miles away!
PA
If you've missed it you'll have to wait until 2033 for the next one.