play
Watch Newsround

Refugees search for new routes to safety

Thousands of migrants and refugees from places like Syria are trying to find a new route into Europe today. It's after one of the places they had previously passed through - Hungary - increased security at its border to stop people getting through. There were clashes between Hungarian police and hundreds of people trying to get into the country from nearby Serbia yesterday

The BBC James Reynolds is on the border between Serbia and Hungary.

Earlier around five thousand people made their way to nearby Croatia because they think it will be easier to get through than Hungary.

Many are hoping to eventually reach places like Germany or Britain - including a teenager from Syria.

Watch more videos

Video

Refugees search for new routes to safety

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Video

Who is Jeremy Hunt and what does he stand for?

Video

Lion King stars hit premiere red carpet

Video

Disney boss: Our characters need to reflect the world we live in

Video

Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Video

Why does Korea have beauty spas for kids?

Video

'I spent 18 hours a day watching YouTube'

Top Stories

nasa-tess-satellite

New gas-giant planet discovered

Meghan-examining-some-clothes.

Who's on Meghan Markle's magazine cover?

comments
protestors-in-hong-kong.

China angered by Hong Kong protests

comments
Newsround Home