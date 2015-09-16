play
Syria to UK - An 11-year-old's story

An 11-year-old girl, who's just arrived in the UK from Syria, has been describing why she had to leave and how life in a refugee camp left her feeling insulted and humiliated.

Manar moved to Britain just three weeks ago, when her family was relocated to Bradford in West Yorkshire, from a camp in Lebanon.

Her mum, Mariam, decided that Manar and her four sisters had no choice but to leave Syria after their neighbour's house was destroyed by a falling plane as .

But it's taken three years for them to begin their new life in the UK.

Speaking to Newsround reporter Ricky, Manar has been explaining how the war turned the country she loved upside down.

