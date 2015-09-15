To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report to find out more about why the Battle of Britain was so important.

Prince Harry has joined World War Two veterans at a special event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Around 40 war planes took part in a fly past at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex and there was also a special service at London's St Paul's Cathedral.

It's all to remember those who fought in one of the most significant clashes between Britain and Germany in the Second World War.

So, what was the Battle of Britain and why was it so important.

What was the Battle of Britain?

Getty Images During the Battle of Britain the Royal Air Force mainly used two types of plane to fight off the Germans. Spitfires and the Hurricanes pictured taking off here.

The Battle of Britain was a series of game-changing battles in World War Two, which were fought entirely in the air.

In the summer of 1940, Germany was winning the war and the British army had been driven out of France by the German Nazis. It was before America and Russia joined the war and so Britain stood alone in the fight against Nazi Germany and its leader, Adolf Hitler.

BATTLE OF BRITAIN IN NUMBERS: Around 3,000 aircrew served with RAF.

The average age of British pilots was 20.

1,023 RAF planes were lost in battle.

1,887 Luftwaffe planes were lost.

Germany knew that to win the war they'd need to invade Britain and the best way of doing that was from the sky. The German air force (called the Luftwaffe) wanted to destroy Britain's aeroplanes, so that they could have a clear route in. So, the Germans began bombing British airfields and factories in the early summer of 1940.

To start with, the British RAF (Royal Air Force) had fewer pilots and planes than Germany. However, Britain dramatically increased production of planes like Spitfires and Hurricanes, and improved their military tactics. The RAF were able to defend Britain from wave after wave of German air attacks.

The Blitz

Getty Images London was heavily bombed during the Battle of Britain in what is know as The Blitz.

In September 1940, the Germans bombed British towns and cities in attacks which became known as 'The Blitz'. London was bombed for 57 nights in a row, and it looked as though the Germans were gaining strength.

However, on 15 September 1940, the RAF managed to successfully fight off two massive German attacks. Germany was running out of aircraft and supplies, and two days later Hitler postponed the plans to invading Britain. September 15 became known as Battle of Britain Day.

'The Few'

During the battle, the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made a famous speech which included the line, "never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few." After this, the RAF pilots who fought in the battle became known as "the few".