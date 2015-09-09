play
Watch Newsround

What life is like for migrant kids

Tens of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa are travelling to countries across Europe, many of them escaping from war and poverty.

One country which has seen thousands of new arrivals is Germany.

We spoke to twelve-year-old Sirkand who made the journey from Syria, and eight year old Karim who became separated from his family on his journey from Afghanistan.

Karim said everyone in Germany had been so welcoming, and from the moment he arrived it felt like home.

Lots of children in Germany are following the news of the new arrivals and we spoke to a few to see what they think about the migrants.

If you're upset by this story, or anything in the news, click here for advice.

Watch more videos

Video

What life is like for migrant kids

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Top Stories

Person-praying-in-El-Paso-Texas

Two shooting attacks in America in one day

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Newsround Home